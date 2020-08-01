Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,900 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Shake Shack by 137.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,957 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after acquiring an additional 664,733 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $18,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $19,086,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 235,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 1.74. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

In related news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $538,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,250. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

