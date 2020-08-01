Cwm LLC Sells 359 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. TheStreet raised D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

