First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,042 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,042 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $477.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.48 and its 200 day moving average is $392.96. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $3.54. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 690.80%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.42.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,213 shares of company stock worth $10,866,177. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

