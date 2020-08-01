BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 13.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 209,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,198,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.