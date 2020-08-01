NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $626,000 Investment in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,730 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,497,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

