NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 860 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 315.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP opened at $80.23 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.