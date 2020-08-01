Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

