Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,314.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
