ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after buying an additional 286,647 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,391,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,537,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.