Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $659,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $593,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,106,527.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,515,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

EPAY stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.