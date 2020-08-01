Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. TheStreet upgraded Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

