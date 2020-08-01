Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 310,005 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

