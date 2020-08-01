Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,621 Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 63.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 109.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.70 and a beta of 0.80. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $409,423.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 627,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,416,174.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,550,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,863 shares of company stock worth $45,676,179. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.