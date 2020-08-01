Creative Planning Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 859,630 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $2,209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 173,563 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 336,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155,713 shares during the period.

Shares of HIX opened at $6.54 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

