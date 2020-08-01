Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,666,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $24,094,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silgan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after acquiring an additional 210,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,532 shares of company stock worth $1,175,316. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of SLGN opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

