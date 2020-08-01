Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

