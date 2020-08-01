USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $16,665,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $7,339,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $5,434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $649,297.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $772,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $51,782,552.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,045 shares of company stock valued at $52,953,923. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

