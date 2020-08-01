Creative Planning Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $62,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,686,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 26,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,342,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $575,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,253 shares of company stock worth $12,158,272 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.