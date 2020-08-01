Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $127.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,210 shares of company stock valued at $28,840,232. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.10.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

