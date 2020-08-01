Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 299,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 371,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after buying an additional 91,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

