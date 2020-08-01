Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 135.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens cut shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FRME opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

