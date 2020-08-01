Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

NYSE PBH opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

