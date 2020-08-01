Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

