Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 151.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,528 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

