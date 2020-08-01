Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

