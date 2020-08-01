Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $728,000 in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Scholastic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $820.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.01. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.