Analysts Set El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) PT at $15.67

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $474,560. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,472,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 542,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LOCO stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.66. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.