Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Surgery Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $774.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGRY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

