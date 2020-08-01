World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 36,500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Stericycle stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

