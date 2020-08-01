World Asset Management Inc Has $215,000 Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capri were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Capri by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). Capri had a positive return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

