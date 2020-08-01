Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $4,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CSFB cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

COG stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

