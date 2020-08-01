World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,726,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

