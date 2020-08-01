World Asset Management Inc Makes New $220,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 70,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after buying an additional 46,314 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 155,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. TheStreet cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of PB stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.25. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

