World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 1,434 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,434 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in VMware by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $211,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after acquiring an additional 968,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in VMware by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $170,230,000 after acquiring an additional 643,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,521,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.15. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,918. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

