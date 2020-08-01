World Asset Management Inc Makes New $224,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 162,240 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.