World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 122.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 29.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $299.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $302.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.10.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.40.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

