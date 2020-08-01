Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortive were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Fortive by 86.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after purchasing an additional 760,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $15,331,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Fortive stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,750,899. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

