World Asset Management Inc Makes New $223,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $80,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J opened at $85.35 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. Jacobs Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

