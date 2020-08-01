World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,280 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

