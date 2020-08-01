World Asset Management Inc Makes New $222,000 Investment in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. United Natural Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

