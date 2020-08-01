World Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.