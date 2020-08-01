PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $121.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.41%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,050. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

