Creative Planning Sells 109 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Creative Planning reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $346.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $358.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.23.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,776 shares of company stock worth $3,580,803 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

