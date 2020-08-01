Creative Planning Trims Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 43,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

