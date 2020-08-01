Creative Planning Sells 51 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 104.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $522.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.90. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on Y shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

