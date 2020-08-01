Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

