Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $33.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

