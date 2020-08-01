Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,254 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,847,000 after buying an additional 5,046,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 408.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,278,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,791 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,825.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 504,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 478,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,210.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 246,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 188,375 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

