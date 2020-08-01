Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

