Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,454,000 after buying an additional 3,304,873 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,344,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after buying an additional 497,034 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 90.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,750,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,818,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after buying an additional 53,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,651,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,480,000 after buying an additional 164,643 shares in the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.047 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

